Insider Selling: Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Sells 12,757 Shares of Stock

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $733,527.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 189,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,912,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TRTN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.95. 217,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,699. Triton International Limited has a one year low of $25.37 and a one year high of $61.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.27. Triton International had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $337.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 49.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Triton International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Triton International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.