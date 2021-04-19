Insight Protocol (INX) Trading Down 19% This Week

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Insight Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $792,416.17 and $481,624.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

