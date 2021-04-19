Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.78 Million

Equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will announce $39.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.47 million and the highest is $43.00 million. Insmed posted sales of $36.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $198.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $179.68 million to $213.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $316.14 million, with estimates ranging from $263.00 million to $373.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The firm had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $114,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,857,952.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,562 shares of company stock worth $5,119,510. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of INSM opened at $33.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43. Insmed has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.94.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

