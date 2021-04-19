Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Acquired by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.23% of Insperity worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSP traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,804. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. Equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

NSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,919 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $438,135.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,079.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,919 shares of company stock worth $1,306,485. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

