Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Short Interest Down 25.7% in March

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 108,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $8.81. 325,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,823. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $204.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71.
Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.43. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.
Inspired Entertainment Company Profile
Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.
