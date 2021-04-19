Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Short Interest Down 25.7% in March

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 108,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $8.81. 325,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,823. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $204.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.43. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspired Entertainment news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $860,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,145. Corporate insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

