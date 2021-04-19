InsurAce 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.72 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for $5.39 or 0.00009867 BTC on major exchanges. InsurAce has a market cap of $43.54 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, InsurAce has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get InsurAce alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00063337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.24 or 0.00280263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004305 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00025825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.66 or 0.00665116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,524.36 or 0.99723107 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $476.93 or 0.00872284 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,070,036 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsurAce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsurAce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.