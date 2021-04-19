Insured Finance Price Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $9.26 million and $536,957.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00063516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.30 or 0.00276665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004323 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00026402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.55 or 0.00683278 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,092.31 or 0.99926728 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.96 or 0.00865730 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,236,097 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

