Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

ITGR stock opened at $93.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.42. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $96.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.15.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.80 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

