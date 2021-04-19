Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock opened at $64.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $263.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 36.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.