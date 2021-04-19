Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 529,600 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the March 15th total of 338,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several research firms have commented on IDN. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intellicheck by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 98,586 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intellicheck by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 78,754 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IDN opened at $8.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78. The company has a market cap of $152.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.00 and a beta of 2.23.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

