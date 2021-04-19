Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

IPAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $158,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $995,156. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Inter Parfums by 23.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth $231,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Inter Parfums by 121.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Inter Parfums by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $71.86 on Monday. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $77.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

