Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $127.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intercontinental Exchange’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. Its top line was driven by the compelling product and service portfolio, broad range of risk management services and strength in global data services. Continued strength in its energy franchise, improving recurring market data revenues and ongoing initiatives are likely to keep growth on track. Strategic buyouts help it achieve cost synergies that are in sync with its aim of generating long-term value for shareholders. It is well-poised for growth on the back of accelerated digitization. A strong balance sheet helps in effective capital deployment. However, its expenses are likely to remain elevated in the near term. Foreign currency fluctuations and stricter regulations raise concerns. Increasing interest expenses and high leverage raise financial risk.”

ICE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $119.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $86.74 and a 12-month high of $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,057. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 130,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,406.0% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

