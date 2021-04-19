InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Update

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,600 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 242,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.79. 2,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,339. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $75.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IHG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.