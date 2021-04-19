Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ISNPY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

ISNPY opened at $16.55 on Thursday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $17.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.