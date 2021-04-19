Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inuvo is an Internet marketing and technology company that delivers purchase-ready customers to advertisers through a broad network of websites and applications reaching both desktop and mobile devices. They deliver content and targeted advertisements over the internet and generate revenue when an end user clicks on the advertisements they delivered. They manage their business as two segments, the Partner Network and the Owned and Operated Network. The Partner Network delivers advertisements to their partners’ websites and applications on desktop, tablet and mobile devices. Their proprietary technology platform allows for targeted distribution of advertisements at a scale that measures in the hundreds of millions of advertisements delivered monthly. The Owned and Operated Network designs, builds and markets consumer websites and applications. This segment consists of their mobile-ready ALOT websites and is focused on providing engaging content to their users. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

NYSEAMERICAN:INUV opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $87.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Inuvo will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John B. Pisaris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 497,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Don Walker Barrett III sold 41,369 shares of Inuvo stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $59,157.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,555.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,369 shares of company stock valued at $176,158. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Inuvo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Inuvo by 357.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 159,395 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Inuvo in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inuvo by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,457,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 817,625 shares in the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices and channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

