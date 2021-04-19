Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 63,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 171,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $22.22 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $22.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27.

