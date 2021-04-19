Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXF. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 171,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 24,265 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 55,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,761,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 435.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 413,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 335,893 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PXF opened at $47.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $47.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.