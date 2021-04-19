Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Raised by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roth Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 55,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 19,723 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 94.6% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 47,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,168 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.22. 81,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,989. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $147.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

