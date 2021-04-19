Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $92.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day moving average of $77.70. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $46.52 and a 52-week high of $95.22.

