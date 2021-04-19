InvestDigital Price Reaches $0.0123 on Major Exchanges (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded down 45.4% against the US dollar. InvestDigital has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $173,672.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestDigital coin can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00069378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00019861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00089629 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.14 or 0.00666807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00042643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

IDT is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 795,667,679 coins and its circulating supply is 117,052,426 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.