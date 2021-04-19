Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.48-3.72 for the period. Investors Real Estate Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.48-3.72 EPS.

Shares of CSR traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.61. 64,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,969. The stock has a market cap of $920.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.28. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $54.75 and a 12-month high of $77.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

