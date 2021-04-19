Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.12. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 425%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.50 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$10.61 during mid-day trading on Monday. 65,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,847. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 505,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,646,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,164.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 344,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

