iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Stock Position Boosted by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 22.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAGG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

BATS IAGG traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $54.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,098 shares. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.61.

