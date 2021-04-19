iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Lowered by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. North American Management Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.77 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

