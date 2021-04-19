iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Cut by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 492,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,052 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $53,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,684,000 after purchasing an additional 126,693 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,125,000 after acquiring an additional 971,586 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,870,000 after purchasing an additional 471,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,279,000 after purchasing an additional 937,668 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.31. The stock had a trading volume of 163,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,834. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.