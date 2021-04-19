iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Bogart Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1,445.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,112 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MBS ETF worth $25,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $108.59 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.64 and its 200 day moving average is $109.70.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

