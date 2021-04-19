iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,681 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 509.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 57,723 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 572,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,425,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000.

Shares of MCHI traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,797. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.72. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $57.49 and a twelve month high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

