iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,694 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,347,000 after acquiring an additional 112,038 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,035,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,756,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $153.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.26. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $119.65 and a 12 month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

