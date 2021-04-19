iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 3.3% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM opened at $223.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $116.48 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

