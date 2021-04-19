iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Position Raised by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,728 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,204,000 after purchasing an additional 61,244 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,020,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,031,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $7.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $298.45. 17,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,919. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $164.55 and a one year high of $339.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $304.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

