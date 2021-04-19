iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,980 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

SLV stock opened at $24.09 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

