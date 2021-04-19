iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.6% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.33 on Monday, reaching $416.56. 247,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,285,892. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.92 and a twelve month high of $419.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $396.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

