iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ITA traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,250 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.95.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

