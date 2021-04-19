J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.20. J & J Snack Foods reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of JJSF traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,608. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $109.65 and a one year high of $169.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.31 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 207.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

