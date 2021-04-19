Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Stake Trimmed by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

J opened at $133.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.32. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.17 and a twelve month high of $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

