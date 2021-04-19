Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) were up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 82,716 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 56,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

A number of analysts recently commented on JAPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Japan Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Japan Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Japan Tobacco had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Japan Tobacco Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JAPAY)

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, smokeless tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.