Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.56.

COR stock opened at $124.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $141.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 96.47%.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,061,822.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $464,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

