Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Tuya in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tuya in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tuya in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Tuya in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $37.04 on Monday. Tuya has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

