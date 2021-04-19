Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Ball (NYSE:BLL) Price Target to $96.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ball from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.69.

NYSE BLL opened at $91.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball has a 1 year low of $59.79 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Ball by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Ball by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

