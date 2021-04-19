Jefferies Financial Group Comments on WEX Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of WEX in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $229.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX has a 1 year low of $100.53 and a 1 year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $398.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.53 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in WEX by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of WEX by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $805,736.55. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,202.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,057 shares of company stock worth $48,368,570. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.