JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Short Interest Up 33.0% in March

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 595,900 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the March 15th total of 448,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,986.3 days.

JFEEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JFE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JFEEF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.91. 27,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34. JFE has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. JFE had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

