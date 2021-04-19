JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.67.

FROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of JFrog stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.60. 635,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,210. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.07.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $823,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,641,137 shares in the company, valued at $371,694,516.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $10,523,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 8.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,833,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 57.1% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $20,106,000. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

