JMP Securities Cuts Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target to $95.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded Palomar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.57.

Get Palomar alerts:

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. Palomar has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $121.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.87 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that Palomar will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $620,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $58,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,787 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,214,000 after buying an additional 584,039 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,810,000 after buying an additional 483,445 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Palomar by 683.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after acquiring an additional 472,842 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,173,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter worth about $18,343,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.