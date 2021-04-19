Joe Allanson Sells 3,481 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total transaction of $803,519.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,589 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,178.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joe Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Joe Allanson sold 2,834 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $656,297.72.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75.

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,100,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,179,019. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $212.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

