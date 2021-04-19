Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.3% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,680,000 after buying an additional 692,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after buying an additional 1,032,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.29.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

