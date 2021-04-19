JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Director Mellody L. Hobson Buys 660 Shares

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.12 per share, with a total value of $101,059.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,968.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AMJ stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 276,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,269. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.56. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

