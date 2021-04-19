JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Director Mellody L. Hobson Buys 660 Shares

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.12 per share, with a total value of $101,059.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,968.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AMJ stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 276,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,269. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.56. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit