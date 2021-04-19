JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,460.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,574.64.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE CMG opened at $1,526.13 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $772.01 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,447.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1,385.10. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 183.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total value of $933,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $10,662,977.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $4,952,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.