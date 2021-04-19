JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 264.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,642 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Albany International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Albany International by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in Albany International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 76,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Albany International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AIN opened at $87.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.76. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $45.93 and a 1-year high of $89.80.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $226.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

In other Albany International news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $183,477.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $48,162.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382. 5.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.17.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

