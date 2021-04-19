JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7.17 Million Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,866 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 86,222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,935,102 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,179,000 after acquiring an additional 300,377 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,905,000 after acquiring an additional 957,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,794,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,656 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,158 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GSK. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GSK opened at $37.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.628 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.