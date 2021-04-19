JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7.39 Million Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,399 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth about $52,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $115.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.87 and a 12-month high of $115.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.62.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $238.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.14 million. Equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $7,604,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,166,485.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.